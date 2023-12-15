Schultz (upper body) will not play Thursday versus the Blackhawks, per Sound of Hockey.
Schultz will miss his third straight game with the injury. The 33-year-old's absence has been covered by Ryker Evans, who earned his first NHL point, an assist, in Tuesday's game against the Panthers. Schultz's next chance to play is Saturday versus the Kings.
