Schultz (personal) will not play Monday against the Devils, per the NHL's media site.
Schultz was at Monday's morning skate but is not yet ready to get back in the lineup. He'll miss a second straight game and Ryker Evans will remain in the lineup. Schultz's next chance to play will be Tuesday against the Islanders.
