Schultz scored a goal on four shots, dished a power-play assist and added two PIM in Monday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Schultz's second-period penalty ended up paying off, as he scored on a breakaway out of the box to put the Kraken ahead 2-1. He also set up Jared McCann's 40th goal of the season on a third-period power play. Schultz has a goal and four assists over his last five games, and he's up to seven tallies and 34 points in 72 contests overall -- his highest output since his career-best 51 points in 2016-17 with the Penguins.