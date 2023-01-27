Schultz (undisclosed) has been placed on injured reserve, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Schultz was injured against the Oilers on Jan. 17 and has missed the last three games. He has five goals and 24 points in 42 contests with nine of his assists having come with the man advantage. Shultz is considered week-to-week at this time.
