Schultz logged a power-play assist and two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.
During his five-game point streak, Schultz has two goals and five assists, with two of those helpers coming on the power play. He had the secondary helper on a Matty Beniers tally Sunday. Schultz is at three tallies, 10 assists, 33 shots on net, 18 PIM, 24 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in 21 contests overall.
More News
-
Kraken's Justin Schultz: On four-game point streak•
-
Kraken's Justin Schultz: Collects assist Wednesday•
-
Kraken's Justin Schultz: Records two helpers in win•
-
Kraken's Justin Schultz: Two goals including game-winner•
-
Kraken's Justin Schultz: Deals assist Thursday•
-
Kraken's Justin Schultz: Registers helper in loss•