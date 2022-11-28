Schultz logged a power-play assist and two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

During his five-game point streak, Schultz has two goals and five assists, with two of those helpers coming on the power play. He had the secondary helper on a Matty Beniers tally Sunday. Schultz is at three tallies, 10 assists, 33 shots on net, 18 PIM, 24 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in 21 contests overall.