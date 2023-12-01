Schultz recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.

Schultz has racked up three assists over his last six games. The defenseman is up to nine points, 34 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 24 appearances. He remains in a third-pairing role at even strength, though his power-play usage offers Schultz a path to fantasy rosters in deeper formats.