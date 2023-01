Schultz scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

The veteran defenseman snuck off the blue line early in the third period and took a perfect feed from Matty Beniers to blast home his fifth goal of the season. Schultz has three two-point performances in the last five games, and on the year he's collected 23 points in 38 games, putting him on pace for his best campaign since he erupted for a career-high 51 points for the Penguins in 2016-17.