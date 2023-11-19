Schultz recorded an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Schultz was warm at the start of November, but his assist Saturday snapped a five-game point drought. The defenseman helped out on Jordan Eberle's second-period marker. Through 19 appearances, Schultz has two goals, five assists, 23 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating this season. He remains on the third pairing at even strength while also seeing steady power-play time.