Schultz notched two assists, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Schultz has collected three helpers over his last two games. Thursday's multi-point effort was his first such performance this season. The 33-year-old blueliner is up to one goal, three assists, 17 shots on net, 14 blocked shots, six PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 11 contests in a third-pairing role with power-play time.