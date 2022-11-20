Schultz notched a pair of assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.
Schultz set up Daniel Sprong on the power play in the third period and Jordan Eberle on the game-winner in overtime. This was Schultz's second straight two-point effort -- he scored twice in a 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers on Thursday. The defenseman is up to 10 points, 30 shots on net, 21 blocked shots, 14 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 18 appearances.
