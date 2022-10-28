Schultz managed an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Canucks.

Schultz set up Jamie Oleksiak's first-period marker. With two helpers in his last two games, Schultz has bounced back from a four-game point drought. The 32-year-old blueliner is up to five points (three on the power play), 16 shots on net, a minus-5 rating, 11 blocked shots and six PIM through nine contests this season.