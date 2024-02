Schultz (personal) took part in Monday's morning skate, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports, indicating he will be available to return against New Jersey.

Schultz didn't play in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Philadelphia for personal reasons. With the 33-year-old defender likely to return Monday, Ryker Evans could be a healthy scratch. Schultz has registered four goals, 16 points, 65 shots on net and 42 blocked shots across 42 appearances this season.