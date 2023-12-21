Schultz (upper body) is expected to return to the lineup Wednesday versus the Kings, per the NHL media site.
Schultz missed five games with the injury. He'll bump rookie Ryker Evans out of the lineup in Wednesday's contest, and Schultz will also likely see power-play duties in addition to his even-strength role on the third pairing.
More News
-
Kraken's Justin Schultz: Missing fourth straight game•
-
Kraken's Justin Schultz: Out again Thursday•
-
Kraken's Justin Schultz: Officially ruled out versus Cats•
-
Kraken's Justin Schultz: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Kraken's Justin Schultz: Exits with upper-body injury•
-
Kraken's Justin Schultz: Posts helper in shootout loss•