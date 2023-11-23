Schultz dished a power-play assist, fired three shots on goal and added two PIM in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Sharks.

Schultz's offense is starting to bounce back -- he has two helpers in his last three games after a five-game drought. The 33-year-old blueliner is up to eight points, 27 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 21 contests overall. His role on the third pairing limits his ice time, though he's also on the second power-play unit, where he's earned three of his six assists this season.