Schultz notched a power-play assist, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Schultz set up an Oliver Bjorkstrand goal in the first period. This was Schultz's fourth helper over the last three contests. The 33-year-old defenseman is finally finding his groove after a rough start to the season, and his improvement has coincided with a better stretch for the Kraken overall. He's at five points, 18 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 12 games.