Schultz notched an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Stars in Game 4.

Schultz has two goals and two helpers through four games in the second round. The 32-year-old defenseman has been a surprisingly reliable contributor on offense during the playoffs, racking up three goals, six helpers, 13 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating in a third-pairing role. He should continue to have some appeal in DFS formats while quarterbacking the Kraken's top power-play unit.