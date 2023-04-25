Schultz logged a power-play assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 4.
Schultz kept the puck in after the Avalanche failed to clear, and he quickly set up Daniel Sprong on the Kraken's second goal. With a goal and four assists over four playoff contests, Schultz's playoff experience is shining through. He's added four shots on net, three blocked shots and a plus-1 rating.
