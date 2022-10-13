Schultz recorded two power-play assists and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.

The 32-year-old got the first chance to quarterback the Kraken's top power-play unit, and he made it work with helpers on goals by Jared McCann and Oliver Bjorkstrand. That success should buy Schultz more time in that role over Vince Dunn, who also cashed in a power-play assist in this game. Schultz had a rather quiet 2021-22 with 23 points in 74 contests with the Capitals, but he's poised to return to a top-four role with the Kraken after seeing third-pairing minutes last year.