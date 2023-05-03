Schultz scored a goal on four shots, logged two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars in Game 1.

Schultz snapped a three-game point drought with his tally. Ryan Donato won a puck battle and found Schultz, who stepped into the right-wing circle before beating Jake Oettinger at 14:28 of the first period. With two goals and six points through eight playoff outings, Schultz is providing considerable offense from the blue line despite being in a third-pairing role.