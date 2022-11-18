Schultz scored a pair of goals on five shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Schultz gave the Kraken a lead midway through the third period, and when that didn't last, he also scored in overtime. The defenseman entered Thursday on a four-game point drought, so this was a nice showing. He's up to three goals, five assists, 30 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-2 rating in 17 appearances this season.