Schultz notched two assists, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Schultz found success in initiating plays that led to two of the three goals scored by the Kraken's top line. The five blocks were also a season high for Schultz, who often doesn't contribute much in that defensive category. The blueliner has a goal and five assists over his last seven games, giving him 16 points with 59 shots on net, 42 blocks, 22 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 39 contests.