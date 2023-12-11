Schultz (upper body) will not suit up Sunday against Minnesota, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports.
Schultz was injured Saturday against Tampa Bay and will miss at least one game as a result. The veteran blueliner has nine points in 27 games this season and just one over his last six contests. Seattle's next game will be Tuesday against the Panthers.
More News
-
Kraken's Justin Schultz: Exits with upper-body injury•
-
Kraken's Justin Schultz: Posts helper in shootout loss•
-
Kraken's Justin Schultz: Sets up power-play marker•
-
Kraken's Justin Schultz: Provides helper in win•
-
Kraken's Justin Schultz: Lights lamp in shootout loss•
-
Kraken's Justin Schultz: Slides power-play assist•