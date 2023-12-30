Schultz scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Flyers.

Schultz redirected a pass from Oliver Bjorkstrand under Carter Hart's left pad for the tally 2:35 into the extra session. The goal end a four-game point drought for Schultz, who also missed time with an upper-body injury in that span. He's also been an occasional healthy scratch lately with the Kraken trying to work in rookie blueliner Ryker Evans. Schultz has three goals, 10 points, 44 shots on net, 27 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 29 contests overall. He'll likely continue to play on the third pairing when in the lineup.