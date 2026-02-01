Kakko scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Kakko found a loose puck after an Adam Larsson shot and put it away. That goal was the game-winner, Kakko's second such tally this season. The winger put up 12 points over 17 outings in January, and he's up to six goals, 20 points, 55 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-5 rating across 38 appearances. He's shaken off an injury-plagued start to the campaign and should be a productive part of Seattle's middle six for the remainder of the campaign.