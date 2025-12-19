Kakko scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Kakko scored late in the second period to put Seattle ahead 2-1, but the lead didn't last. The winger's goal was his first in nine games since he returned from a lower-body injury that cost him six contests. For the season, he's struggled to find a rhythm due to various injuries, which have limited him to five points, 23 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 16 appearances. Kakko is currently in a middle-six role and is unlikely to have a scoring breakout unless he finds his way back to the top line.