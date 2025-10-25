Kakko (hand) is day-to-day and remains on track for a return in early November, according to Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times on Saturday.

Kakko suffered a broken hand during the preseason and will miss his ninth straight game against Edmonton on Saturday. Still, he has been skating and appears to be progressing toward his season debut. After being acquired from the Rangers on Dec.18, Kakko had 10 goals and 30 points in 49 appearances with Seattle during the 2024-25 regular season.