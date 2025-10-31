Kakko (hand) was a full participant in Friday's practice session and could suit up Saturday against the Rangers, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.

Kakko has been on injured reserve since the start of the regular season due to a broken hand, but he was upgraded to day-to-day last weekend and could make his season debut against his former team Saturday. He made 79 regular-season appearances between the Rangers and Kraken last year, racking up 14 goals, 30 assists, 68 hits, 38 PIM and 28 blocked shots while averaging 15:37 of ice time.