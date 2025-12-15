Head coach Lane Lambert said Monday that Kakko is dealing with an illness but thinks he should be good to go for Tuesday's game against Colorado, Sound of Hockey reports.

Kakko was unable to practice Monday, but it seems as though he could avoid missing any game action due to his illness. Kakko missed six games in late November due to a lower-body injury, and he's recorded two assists, a hit and two PIM while averaging 14:21 of ice time over seven appearances since returning to action.