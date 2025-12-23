Kakko logged two assists, including one on the power play, and added two shots on net and two hits in Monday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Kakko has four points over his last four games. This was his second contest back on a line with Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle following the Kraken's trade of Mason Marchment to Columbus on Friday. Kakko is up to seven points (three on the power play), 28 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 18 appearances, but he could get a boost on offense as long as he stays in the top six.