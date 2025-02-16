Kakko picked up an assist for Finland in a 4-3 overtime win over Sweden on Saturday at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal.

Kakko was a healthy scratch in the Finn's 6-1 loss to the United States on Thursday, but he slotted in on the fourth line Saturday in place of Joel Armia. By the mid-point of the second period, Kakko was moved up to the top line with Aleksander Barkov and Mikko Rantanen, and the move paid almost immediate dividends with his assist on Barkov's goal. Kakko can win battles and go to the net, and he can clearly play with high-end talent. Keep an eye on this, as Kakko's confidence could rise exponentially in this best-on-best tourney, and that bodes well for his return to Seattle.