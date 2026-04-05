Kakko scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Kakko's strong play of late continued with a third-period tally. He's contributed four goals and eight assists over his last 10 outings, though he's taken just eight shots on net in that span. The 25-year-old winger is up to 13 goals, 38 points, 74 shots on net and a plus-16 rating over 58 appearances as one of the Kraken's more effective depth forwards. He's looked especially strong alongside Chandler Stephenson and Bobby McMann on the second line recently.