Kakko scored a goal and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Kakko has remained fairly steady throughout January. He has three goals and seven assists over 12 contests, only one of which was a multi-point effort. The winger is up to a total of five goals, 18 points, 48 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-2 rating across 33 appearances. He's currently on the third line, which may suppress his scoring contributions for a while.