Kraken's Kaapo Kakko: Five points in last four games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kakko delivered a goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning on Thursday.
Kakko has five points (two goals, three assists) over the past four games and eight points, including five assists, in his last six. This late season surge can help fantasy managers -- Kakko's availability is high in a lot of formats because his overall totals (12 goals, 20 assists; 54 games) are relatively unimpressive.
More News
-
Kraken's Kaapo Kakko: Records two points in loss•
-
Kraken's Kaapo Kakko: Three-point effort in win•
-
Kraken's Kaapo Kakko: Scores early in loss•
-
Kraken's Kaapo Kakko: Nets second goal since Olympics•
-
Kraken's Kaapo Kakko: Lights lamp in loss•
-
Kraken's Kaapo Kakko: Three-point game leads Finland•