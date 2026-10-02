Kakko scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Flames.

Kakko opened the year on a line with Jared McCann and Matty Beniers, which is expected to be the Kraken's top trio. The 25-year-old Kakko did his part, though in just 16:49 of ice time. There's little elite talent in Seattle's lineup, so expect the ice time to be spread around. Kakko had 40 points and a plus-14 rating over 65 games last year on a bad Seattle team, so he could still find another level on offense if he sticks in the top six.