Kakko (lower body) is regarded as week-to-week, Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network reports Saturday.

Kakko sustained the injury during Thursday's 5-3 win over Winnipeg. He has just one point (a goal) in seven appearances this season, but he's also missed time due to a hand injury, so he hasn't had an opportunity to get into a rhythm. Jani Nyman will likely draw into the lineup Saturday versus San Jose due to Kakko's absence.