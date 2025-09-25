Kakko (upper body) won't return to Wednesday's preseason game versus the Oilers, Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network reports.

Kakko joins a growing list of injuries for the Kraken, who are also navigating the absences of Jared McCann (lower body) and Chandler Stephenson (undisclosed). Expect the team to be cautious with each player's recovery -- Kakko should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's preseason contest in Vancouver.