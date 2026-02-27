Kakko scored a goal in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Blues.

Kakko didn't play in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Dallas, but he made his presence felt in this contest despite the fact that Seattle suffered yet another loss. Kakko has three points in his last four games, and he looked pretty good for Finland in the Olympics as well, but his fantasy prospects remain limited. Kakko has seven goals and 15 assists in 41 contests this season, and his bottom-six role in the lineup doesn't exactly help his chances of being a regular scoring threat.