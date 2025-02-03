Kakko scored a goal and added two hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Kakko had gone eight games without a goal, though he had six assists in that span. The 23-year-old winger got the Kraken on the board in the second period. He's up to nine goals, 30 points, 76 shots on net, 49 hits and a plus-8 rating through 51 appearances between the Kraken and the Rangers this season. This is the second time in six seasons that Kakko has reached the 30-point mark, and his career high of 40 points from 2022-23 is very much within reach given how well he's played since he was traded to Seattle.