Kakko (hand) was designated for injured reserve by Seattle on Monday.

Kakko has already been ruled out for at least five more weeks due to his broken hand, so his placement on IR shouldn't come as a surprise. With the winger on the shelf, Jani Nyman and Berkly Catton both made the 23-man roster for Opening Night against the Ducks. Once back in the lineup, Kakko should offer decent fantasy value as a top-six winger with power-play ice time.