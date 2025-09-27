Kakko is expected to be out of action for six weeks after suffering a broken hand, the team announced Saturday.

Kakko sustained the injury in Wednesday's preseason game against Edmonton. He is poised to miss at least the first month of the regular season and will probably be out for the beginning of November. The 24-year-old forward had 14 goals, 44 points, 117 shots on net and 68 hits across 79 appearances between the Kraken and Rangers in 2024-25. Once healthy, he will be in the mix for a top-six role.