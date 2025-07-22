Kakko signed a three-year, $13.575 million contract with the Kraken on Tuesday to avoid arbitration, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Kakko will nearly double his salary from last year ($2.4 million) and earn a little security with this contract. The 24-year-old posted 44 points in 79 games between the Kraken and the Rangers last year, with 30 of those points coming in 49 appearances after he was traded to Seattle. He should slot into a top-six role while drawing power-play time in 2025-26 as he looks to continue growing his offense.