Kakko scored a goal on four shots and added two assists in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.

Kakko earned one of his helpers on the power play. The 25-year-old was one of six multi-point performers in this comprehensive win. Kakko has three goals and two assists over seven outings in March while filling a middle-six role. He's up to 10 goals, 27 points, 70 shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-10 rating across 49 contests this season.