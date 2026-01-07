Kakko scored twice on three shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Bruins.

Kakko did all his damage in the third period, which included him scoring the eventual game-winner midway through the frame. He ended an eight-game goal drought with the pair of tallies, though he wasn't cold -- the winger had six assists in that span. For the season, he's up to four goals, 10 helpers, four power-play points, 40 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 25 appearances.