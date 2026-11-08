Kakko scored a goal, posted a plus-2 rating and put two shots on net in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Kakko helped inspire the Kraken to make a late comeback effort in Saturday's contest, as he struck the back of the net less than two minutes into the third period. With Saturday's twine finder, he's up to three goals, 13 points, 15 shots on net and nine hits over 16 appearances this season. While his goal-scoring totals have lagged behind a bit to begin the 2026-27 campaign, he remained a solid playmaker during his recent nine-game goal drought. Kakko is a decent fantasy option in deep, points-only leagues.