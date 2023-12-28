Yamamoto scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Flames.
Yamamoto tallied at 2:24 of the first period after taking a stretch pass from Vince Dunn. This was Yamamoto's fourth goal in December, giving him seven tallies on the season. The 25-year-old winger is up to 11 points, 40 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 36 appearances. He's likely to remain in a bottom-six role, as Tomas Tatar has fit in well on the Kraken's top line.
