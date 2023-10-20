Yamamoto registered a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Yamamoto has a goal and an assist over the last two games after coming up empty in his first three contests with the Kraken. The 25-year-old winger set up Jaden Schwartz's first-period tally. Yamamoto has added six shots on net, three hits and a minus-3 rating through five appearances. His fourth-line role isn't likely to lead to much offense, but he's maintained a spot on the second power-play unit.