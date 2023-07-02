Yamamoto signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with Seattle on Sunday.

Yamamoto slipped to 10 goals and 25 points in 58 appearances with the Oilers last season after scoring 20 goals and 41 points over 81 contests during the 2021-22 campaign. He was bought out by the Red Wings in June following a trade with Edmonton. Yamamoto may occupy a fourth-line spot with the Kraken going into 2023-24.