Yamamoto has been scratched for nine of the Kraken's 17 games since the start of January.

Yamamoto's role was already limited to a bottom-six assignment. Now, with the Kraken fully healthy, the 25-year-old is having a tough time drawing in even though he's occasionally served as a center this season. Yamamoto's best path to playing time would be to bump Tye Kartye or Brandon Tanev out of the lineup. Through 45 appearances, Yamamoto has 12 points, 46 shots on net, 21 hits and a minus-5 rating.