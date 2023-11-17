Yamamoto scored a goal and an assist on one shot in the Kraken's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders on Thursday.

Yamamoto scored the game-tying goal on the power play, beating Semyon Varlamov with a backhand in front. The former Oiler has picked up his second multi-point game of the season as he snaps a seven-game point drought in the process. On the season, Yamamoto has three goals and six points in 18 games. The American forward should continue to operate on the fourth line and top power-play unit for the time being.