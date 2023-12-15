Yamamoto scored a pair of goals on four shots in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Yamamoto struck twice in the first period, setting the Kraken on the right path quickly. The 25-year-old has four points over his last two contests, following an 11-game point drought. Yamamoto is up to six tallies, four assists, 29 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 31 appearances this season. He continues to hold down a fourth-line role, and it's unlikely he gets out of the bottom six barring a dramatic improvement on offense.